Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on opening day. A left-hander who turns 32 next week, Kershaw has not allowed a run in two exhibition starts, striking out eight and walking two in 4 2/3 innings.
After Kershaw, the rest of the rotation will be Walker Buehler, David Price, Julio Urías and Alex Wood.
