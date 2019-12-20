Hill, 39, worked his way back three times from an arm and two knee injuries to finish the season with the Dodgers, starting Game 4 of the NLDS against the Washington Nationals.

Conigliaro was a Boston-area native who was the youngest player to lead a league in homers, hitting 32 in 1965, his second full season. He was hit in the face by a pitch on Aug. 18, 1967, fracturing his cheekbone, dislocating his jaw and damaging the retina in his left eye. He returned after missing all of 1968 to play two more seasons, but retired due to declining vision in 1971.

He died in 1982 at the age of 45. The award in his name has been given out by Major League Baseball since 1990. It will be presented on Jan. 16 at the 81st annual Boston Baseball Writers’ dinner.

