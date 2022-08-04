Dodgers LHP Kershaw leaves start with apparent injury

SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has left his start at San Francisco with an apparent injury.
The 34-year-old Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. He left with a 4-2 lead.
Kershaw spent time on the injured list earlier this season due to inflammation in a pelvic joint. He was 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts coming into the day.
Right-hander Phil Bickford came on in relief. The NL West-leading Dodgers are going for their fifth straight win.
___
