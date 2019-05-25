Los Angeles Dodgers (33-18, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (6-1, 1.52 ERA, .74 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will sweep the series over Pittsburgh with a win.

The Pirates are 10-12 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.62. Joe Musgrove leads the team with a 4.00 ERA.

The Dodgers are 14-12 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an OBP of .458. The Dodgers won the last meeting 10-2. Walker Buehler earned his fifth victory and David Freese went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Michael Feliz took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 16 home runs and has 46 RBIs. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 18 home runs and is batting .389. Alex Verdugo is 8-for-34 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (right side strain), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: day-to-day (undisclosed), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: day-to-day (chest).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pedro Baez: day-to-day (leg), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

