Arizona Diamondbacks (43-43, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (2-3, 6.10 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona are set to begin a two-game series.

The Dodgers are 26-12 against NL West opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .346.

The Diamondbacks are 16-27 against division opponents. Arizona’s lineup has 122 home runs this season, Ketel Marte leads them with 20 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 102 hits and is batting .346. Alex Verdugo is 16-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .571. Christian Walker is 8-for-33 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

