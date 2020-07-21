McGee was placed on waivers by Colorado last week. The 33-year-old left-hander was 4-11 with a 4.78 ERA in 225 games in four years with the club. He was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA last season. McGee joined the team Tuesday.
McGee agreed to a $27 million, three-year deal with the Rockies ahead of the 2018 season. He is owed $3,518,519 in prorated salary this year, of which the Dodgers are responsible for the $208,704 prorated share of the minimum, and the Rockies also responsible for the $2 million buyout of his $9 million option for 2021.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred right-hander Jimmy Nelson to the 45-day injured list. Nelson had season-ending back surgery on July 6. He signed with the team in January after spending six years with Milwaukee.
