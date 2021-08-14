The stint on the injured list will help the Dodgers to manage the workload for the 25-year-old Urías, who underwent left shoulder surgery in 2017. But it also leaves them without one of their best pitchers as they battle for playoff positioning.
Urías is 13-3 this season with a 3.29 ERA over a career-high 137 2/3 innings.
The Dodgers replaced Urías on the active roster by recalling infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
