Chicago Cubs (39-31, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-24, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1, 1.36 ERA, .80 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with six strikeouts against Chicago.

The Dodgers are 27-8 in home games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .355.

The Cubs are 15-20 on the road. Chicago has hit 113 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Anthony Rizzo leads them with 19, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is batting .355. Max Muncy is 10-for-36 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with 19 home runs and is batting .279. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steve Cishek: day-to-day (knee), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Albert Almora Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

