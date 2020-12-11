The rest of manager Dave Roberts’ staff remains intact: bench coach Bob Geren, hitting coaches Brant Brown and Rob Van Scoyoc, third base coach Dino Ebel, assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates, pitching coach Mark Prior, bullpen coach Josh Bard, assistant pitching coach Connor McGuinness and game planning and communications coach Danny Lehmann.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.