Beaty has played in 21 games for the Dodgers this season, batting .220 with two homers and five RBIs. His numbers also are down from a year ago when he made his major league debut with Los Angeles. He batted .265 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 99 games.
The Dodgers were off Friday and host Houston this weekend.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.