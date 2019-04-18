Los Angeles Dodgers (12-8, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-7, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (0-0, 1.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Brewers are 7-3 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 35 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with nine, averaging one every eight at-bats.

The Dodgers are 3-4 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 38 home runs this season, second in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the team with nine, averaging one every eight at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with nine home runs and is slugging .781. Yasmani Grandal is 15-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .900. Joc Pederson is 8-for-33 with a triple, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow).

Dodgers Injuries: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (groin), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (knee), Justin Turner: day-to-day (ankle), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

