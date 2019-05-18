Los Angeles Dodgers (30-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-25, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (4-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (4-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Reds are 11-10 on their home turf. Cincinnati ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .214 batting average, Jose Iglesias leads the club with an average of .289.

The Dodgers are 11-10 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 74 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 16, averaging one every 9.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .262. Iglesias is 11-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Justin Turner is 10-for-31 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .255 batting average, 1.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: day-to-day (hip), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Turner: day-to-day (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.