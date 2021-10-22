Atlanta leads the series 3-2.
Scratching Scherzer was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.
Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander, is a three-time Cy Young Award winner acquired by the Dodgers from Washington on July 30.
He got his first career save on Oct 14 at San Francisco in Game 5 of the Division Series, throwing 13 pitches on two days’ rest after throwing 110 pitches over seven innings during the Dodgers’ 1-0 loss in Game 3.
Scherzer started Game 2 at the Braves on Sunday and did not get a decision in Atlanta’s 5-4 win, throwing 79 pitches over 4 1/3 innings. He said after that game he had a bit of a dead arm but said at the time he did not think it was that big of a deal.
