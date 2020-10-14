The slam by Muncy off reliever Grant Dayton was the third homer in the inning, matching another LCS record.
After Mookie Betts led off the game with an infield single on the first pitch, Corey Seager drove him home with a double on the next pitch. Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios later homered on consecutive pitches against Kyle Wright, who then walked the No. 9 batter before Dayton took over.
Betts walked before Seager had an RBI single, Justin Turner was hit by a pitch and Muncy went deep. Will Smith, the 14th batter in the inning, struck out to end it.
The Dodgers led 11-0 entering the second inning after center fielder Cody Bellinger robbed the Braves’ Ozzie Albies with a leaping catch at the wall that stranded two runners in the bottom of the first. Bellinger then led off the second with a homer.
