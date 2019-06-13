LOS ANGELES — The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The move made Thursday is the result of Seager getting hurt in the ninth inning of a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Dodgers say he had an MRI that revealed a strain less severe than initially believed.

“I was just talking to him today and the thing that’s disappointing and disheartening for him is that there were no signs of this,” manager Dave Roberts said. “So, as far as fatigue, soreness, any type of strain a little bit before that to kind of give a heads-up. But I think it was kind of out of the blue.”

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Seager, who had a season-best, nine-game hitting streak during which he was batting .459 with seven doubles, one home run and nine RBIs.

For the season, the 25-year-old infielder is batting .278 with 21 doubles, eight homers and 38 RBIs.



Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager, left, winces after injuring himself while rounding third on a single by Alex Verdugo as Los Angeles Angels third baseman David Fletcher stands by during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

Seager missed most of last season after having Tommy John and left hip surgeries.

The Dodgers activated infielder Matt Beaty from the 10-day IL. He appeared in 17 games with the team before being sidelined with a left hip flexor strain June 3. He was hitting .286 with seven RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.