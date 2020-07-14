The sale opens to the public on Wednesday.
Made of weatherproof material, the cutouts are 18 inches wide and 30 inches high. The images are subject to team approval.
The coronavirus pandemic, along with government orders prohibiting large gatherings, means fans won’t be able to attend in person when the shortened 60-game season begins July 23.
The team said that if fans are eventually allowed this season, it reserves the right to relocate or remove the cutouts. All sales are final.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.