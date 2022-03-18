NOTES: Kershaw signed a one-year, $17 million deal this week to return to the Dodgers. He faced five batters in his exhibition debut Friday against the Brewers, throwing 21 pitches. “I felt good,’’ said Kershaw, who was sidelined throughout last season’s playoffs with an elbow injury. “It’s good to be back. Good to get this behind me.” He added, “I don’t think I had any real expectations. Now, it’s just getting ready for the season. Time to start working on the five-day rotation.” ... The Dodgers announced they have re-signed 33-year-old left-hander Danny Duffy to a one-year deal with a club option. They acquired him from Kansas City in trade last July, but he never pitched for the Dodgers because of a tendon injury in his left arm. He hopes to be back in June.