LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting just one of their four rookies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

Will Smith is catching right-handed starter Walker Buehler on Thursday night against the Washington Nationals.

Their other rookies _ first baseman Matt Beaty and second baseman Gavin Lux _ weren’t in the lineup, while reliever Dustin May could be used out of the bullpen.