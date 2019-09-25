The Padres are 31-40 against teams from the NL West. The San Diego offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a average of .271.

The Dodgers have gone 46-25 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 270 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 46, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-3. Tony Gonsolin recorded his fourth victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Ronald Bolanos took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 33 home runs and is batting .219. Luis Urias has eight hits and is batting .235 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 46 home runs and is batting .299. Corey Seager is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .186 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Dodgers Injuries: Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.