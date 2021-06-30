The Dodgers claimed Wahl off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, where he spent parts of three seasons. He is 0-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 career appearances for Oakland (2017), the New York Mets (2018) and the Brewers (2020).
This season, Wahl has split time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. He’s allowed a combined 11 runs in 10 1/3 innings, with 11 strikeouts. The 29-year old right-hander is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and is 40 for 45 in save opportunities in 172 career minor league games.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports