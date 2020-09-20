The Rockies are 13-18 against NL West opponents. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Trevor Story with a mark of .368.
The Dodgers are 27-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 100 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the club with 16, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is batting .302.
Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 39 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).
