Against all odds, the 2020 baseball season has made it to the World Series, and it arrived there Sunday night with an epic, sprawling Game 7 in the National League Championship Series that reminded everyone why the sport endured all the tumult of spring and chaos of summer amid a global pandemic:

It was so we might all experience a night such as this, the Dodgers vanquishing the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, in a Game 7 for the ages. The Dodgers will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night in the same building where, Sunday night, they authored an instant classic.

AD

AD

A game of massive momentum swings and how-did-that-happen moments arrived at Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger facing Braves reliever Chris Martin in the bottom of the seventh inning, with two outs, none on and the score tied at 3. On a 3-2 pitch, the eighth of the at-bat, Bellinger crushed a 94-mph sinker into the stands in right, about 15 rows deep.

Bellinger dropped his bat exaggeratedly, took six strut-steps toward first, then screamed to his own dugout before commencing his jog around the bases.

Six outs later, the Dodgers had become the 14th team in history to come back from a 3-1 series deficit. They will be the NL’s representative for the third time in four seasons, having lost to the Houston Astros in 2017 — a title later tainted by a sign-stealing scandal — and the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

AD

AD

The Dodgers believe this is the best of their eight consecutive division winners — a regular season juggernaut with a .717 winning percentage — but each of the past seven seasons, with one wrenching loss after another, only deepened the sense that they need that elusive World Series title to validate this otherwise dominant era in franchise history.

The Braves, meanwhile, have the look of a team that will be back on this stage soon. They started five players 23 or younger Sunday, including Ian Anderson, their starting pitcher. Five of their seven games in the series were started by rookies, the other two by 26-year-old ace Max Fried. Next year, they should see the return of 2019 ace Mike Soroka, age 23, who missed most of this season with a torn Achilles’.

But that makes this loss no less painful. And for the rest of this fall and the bulk of the winter, if not the rest of their lives, the Braves will be haunted by the horror show of base running they put on in Sunday night’s fourth inning, when on one play, they somehow managed to run into a pair of outs in the vicinity of third base — a rare blunder that cost them a potentially huge inning and altered the course of the game.

AD

AD

The play Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner made to turn a grounder to him into a pair of outs was so brilliant, so heads-up, it provided a measure of cover for the Braves: It was less a giant mistake on their part than an all-time-great defensive play by Turner. But to be clear, it was also a colossal mistake.

With runners on second and third and nobody out, and with the Braves leading by a run, Nick Markakis rolled a tapper to Turner, who threw home to catch the runner breaking from third, Dansby Swanson, in a rundown. Swanson tried to stay alive long enough to allow the runner on second, Austin Riley, to move up to third. But in one fell swoop, Turner dived to tag out Swanson, then threw from his knees to third to get Riley. A 5-2-5-6 double play, if you were scoring at home.

The Braves still had a one-run lead, and it would survive the fourth and fifth but not the sixth. That’s when pinch hitter Enrique Hernández blasted a solo homer off the facing of the second deck in left-center off a 97-mph fastball from lefty A.J. Minter, Atlanta’s fourth pitcher of the night. Tie game.

AD

AD

Both by time of game and accumulated drama, the innings seemed to creep by, each of them oozing with tension. The fourth felt like the seventh, the seventh like the ninth. A crowd of 10,920, limited by novel coronavirus guidelines, made enough noise nonetheless for 40,000 as the innings peeled by. Each frame seemed to bring a heaping scoop of missed opportunities — runners left on base, screaming line drives hit directly at outfielders, huge strikeouts and, in the fifth, the latest Mookie moment.

In their nightmares this winter, if the Braves aren’t seeing visions of their own base runners stumbling into outs, they will be seeing Mookie Betts, the Dodgers’ electrifying right fielder, stealing runs with one astounding play after another. Sunday night’s version: a towering flyball to right off the bat of Freddie Freeman in the fifth that Betts leaped for at the wall and caught, robbing Freeman of a homer. Betts, the most significant player acquisition in recent Dodgers history, made game-saving plays in Games 5, 6 and 7, all of them Dodger wins.

It was the seventh game in seven days for these two teams — a tough pace even in the regular season but an unfathomable and unprecedented crucible in October. Every arm still hanging from a shoulder was available, but in limited quantities and with no promises of effectiveness. The first five innings alone featured 10 walks. But all that traffic on the bases made for some huge individual pitches and moments.

AD

AD

The first three pitchers to climb the mound at Globe Life Field were rookies — Dustin May, the Dodgers’ opener; Anderson, the Braves’ outstanding right-hander; and Tony Gonsolin, whom the Dodgers hoped to be their “bulk” guy and pitch into at least the middle of the game but who gave them just two innings.

The bullpens at Globe Life Field may have been the least socially distanced places on earth, stuffed full with both the usual reliever suspects and a handful of additional starters ready for an all-hands-on-deck game. The Dodgers’ available arms Sunday included lefty Clayton Kershaw, whose last relief outing was a disastrous appearance in the decisive loss to the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of last year’s division series.

It was the Dodgers’ fifth pitcher of the night, lefty Julio Urías, who became their mound savior, retiring all nine Braves batters he faced in the seventh, eighth and ninth, stabilizing a game that constantly threatened to get out of hand and allowing the Dodgers to stay away from Kershaw — who now, presumably, will start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.