Smith’s drive followed a tying three-run shot by Pete Alonso, and Jake Marisnick also connected in the inning against Green (2-2).

Clint Frazier homered and reached base four times for the Yankees, who lost their sixth in a row.

Walker Lockett (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Mets. Edwin Díaz struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

Lockett was designated for assignment between games to create roster space for nightcap starter David Peterson.

NATIONALS 10, RED SOX 2

BOSTON — Max Scherzer struck out 11 in six innings, and Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit back-to-back homers in Washington’s five-run third.

Trea Turner and Victor Robles had three hits apiece and Josh Harrison also homered for Washington, which handed Scherzer (3-1) a 5-0 lead in the third. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one run and six hits to win his third straight decision.

Boston left-hander Martín Pérez (2-4) gave up six runs and eight hits in four innings. The Red Sox scored one in the ninth and loaded the bases before Ryne Harper got the last two outs.

The Nationals snapped a three-game losing streak and sent the Red Sox to their fourth loss in five games.

RAYS 2, MARLINS 0

MIAMI — Ryan Yarbrough and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay won its third game in a row.

Top Marlins prospect Sixto Sanchez struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings in his second major league start, but the Rays broke through against Miami’s bullpen when Yandy Diaz delivered a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

Michael Perez, a late addition to the Rays lineup, added a two-out RBI single in the ninth.

Yarbrough pitched 6 2/3 innings before leaving with a tight left groin. Pete Fairbanks (4-1) got the win, and Diego Castillo earned his second save.

Richard Bleier (1-1) got the loss.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 4, 10 INNINGS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting Toronto to the win.

With Reese McGuire standing on second base, Joe Panik popped out on a bunt attempt and Cavan Biggio lined out. But Grichuk followed with his ninth homer, a drive to straightaway center on a 1-0 pitch by Cole Sulser (1-3).

Baltimore had taken a 4-3 lead on Hanser Alberto’s bloop RBI single against Rafael Dolis (1-1) in the top of the 10th. Alberto had four hits and Renato Núñez homered for the Orioles in their third straight loss.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernández hit back-to-back homers for Toronto, which improved to 4-5 in extra-inning games.

REDS 6, CUBS 5

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker homered, helping the Reds to their third consecutive victory.

Suárez went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs, taking another step forward after slumping for much of the season. Winker had two hits and scored twice.

Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle (1-1) shook off a slow start on his way to 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander pitched shutout ball after surrendering solo drives by Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber in the first.

NL Central-leading Chicago dropped its third consecutive game. Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (3-4) allowed five runs and a season-high 10 hits in six innings.

