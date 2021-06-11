Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (March 15 surgery to remove a bone spur in left elbow) walked one in a hitless inning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his fifth rehab appearance and could be activated this weekend in Philadelphia. ... 1B Luke Voit (right oblique strain) could start an injury rehab assignment Sunday or Tuesday, putting him on track to be activated June 22. ... RHP Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020) is to make his second minor league injury rehabiliation start Saturday, throwing about three innings and 40 pitches. Boone said Severino could be called up before is ready to throw 80-90 pitches in an outing.