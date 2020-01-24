Donaldson has a limited no-trade provision allowing him to pick five teams he can’t be dealt to without his consent. If he is traded, he would receive a one-time assignment bonus of $2 million payable by the acquiring team, and the 2024 option would become a $16 million mutual option with a $6 million buyout, payable only if the team declined.

The option price would increase by $500,000 for each Gold Glove award in the first four years, $500,000 for each Silver Slugger, $500,000 for each top eight finish in MVP voting, an additional $250,000 for each top five finish and an additional $250,000 for each top three finish. The escalator total is capped at $4 million.

Donaldson won the 2015 AL MVP award for Toronto, finished fourth in 2013 and 2016, and eighth in 2014. A three-time All-Star, the third baseman has won two Silver Sluggers.

Donaldson also has a package of award bonuses: $250,000 for winning MVP, $100,000 for second, $75,000 for third and $50,000 for fourth through sixth. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 each for All-Star election, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and League Championship Series MVP.

Minnesota won 101 games last year and then was swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

Donaldson batted .259 with 33 doubles, 37 home runs, 96 runs, 94 RBIs and 100 walks in 155 games last year for Atlanta after signing a $23 million, one-year contract. He was interested in the Twins from the start of the offseason.

“The message I tried to get across to them was, ‘Look, I don’t want to just impact your team on the field. I want to impact the entire organization,’” the 34-year-old said Wednesday. “This could possibly be my final contract, at some point, and I want to leave an imprint on this organization for whenever I am finished playing.”

