Mets right-hander Tylor Megill, pitching on his 26th birthday, carried a shutout into the sixth before Riley’s one-out homer — the third in the last two games for the Braves’ third baseman — ended his night. Megill gave up five hits and one walk while striking out six in lowering his ERA to 2.04, the second-lowest mark for a Mets rookie through seven starts behind only Nolan Ryan (1.99).