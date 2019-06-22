Minnesota Twins (49-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-50, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (8-3, 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Royals are 12-19 against the rest of their division. Kansas City is slugging .404 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a .577 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Twins are 17-8 against AL Central Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 95 hits and is batting .300. Jorge Soler is 10-for-33 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 95 hits and has 38 RBIs. Max Kepler is 14-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Twins: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by five runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (groin), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 60-day IL (calf), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (wrist), Marwin Gonzalez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 10-day IL (abdominal), Mitch Garver: day-to-day (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.