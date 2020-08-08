BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 162 total home runs last season.
The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team and averaged four extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Franchy Cordero: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
