The Indians are 16-11 against AL Central opponents. Cleveland has hit 43 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with nine, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.
The Royals are 11-21 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City’s lineup has 48 home runs this season, Whit Merrifield leads the club with eight homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 48 hits and has 19 RBIs.
Merrifield leads the Royals with 26 RBIs and is batting .259.
INJURIES: Indians: Jose Ramirez: (thumb).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
