Los Angeles Angels (10-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-17, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Royals are 5-7 on their home turf. Kansas City has a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with an average of .324.

The Angels are 2-9 on the road. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .484. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Gordon leads the Royals with 21 RBIs and is batting .311. Dozier is 14-for-31 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with 15 RBIs and is batting .185. Andrelton Simmons is 17-for-44 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 2-8, .265 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by six runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Dozier: day-to-day (back), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

