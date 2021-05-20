Blandino came on pitch the eighth inning after Bell had cycled through four other relievers. After Blandino put two runners on in the ninth, it was infielder Max Schrock’s turn. With his pitches topping out at about 65 mph, Schrock got the final two outs of the inning on fly balls. Both players had pitched before. According to Elias Sports, the last time two Reds position players were called on to pitch in a game was in an 11-2 loss to the Pirates in 1902.