BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 268 total doubles last year.
The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 254 total doubles last year.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle).
Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Austin Nola: (undisclosed), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.