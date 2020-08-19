The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago hit 182 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.
The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit hit .240 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 4-1.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Luis Robert: (hand), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (back).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.