Swanson pumped his arms as he celebrated on second base after his third hit of the game. He came through after an intentional walk to Brian McCann — Swanson’s .187 batting average with runners in scoring position was the lowest in the majors this year among qualified players.

Duvall, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, then hit a liner into center field to put the Braves ahead to stay. It was his second big hit of the series after he connected for a pinch-hit homer in Atlanta’s 3-0 victory Friday.

Game 4 is Monday at Busch Stadium. Atlanta needs one more win to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.

St. Louis wasted a terrific performance by Adam Wainwright, who pitched 7 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in his first postseason start since 2014.

