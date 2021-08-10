Reds: OF/IF Nick Senzel (left knee inflammation) has played five games in the outfield and one at DH in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. Manager David Bell said Senzel will see time in the infield while playing two or three more games before being activated. Bell said RHP Tejay Antone (right forearm strain) needs “a few more” rehab games after feeling no pain in his first outing with Louisville.