Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (blister on right middle finger) is scheduled to start Monday against Cleveland after being sidelined since June 7. “It’s a big piece we’ve been missing,” manager David Ross said. “He’s been one of the guys that have really given us ... consistent starting pitching, with real swing-and-miss. Has been a real asset to our rotation this year.” ... RHP Trevor Williams (appendectomy) threw a bullpen session Saturday and LHP Justin Steele (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to throw one on Sunday.