Indians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Aaron Civale (finger) would be shut down for 10 to 14 days before he begins a throwing program. The AL wins leader is expected to miss at least a month after being placed on the injured list Thursday. … OF Franmil Reyes (abdominal strain) and C Roberto Perez (finger) began rehab assignments at Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. … Hedges returned from concussion protocol and was in the starting lineup.