Cardinals: LHP Andrew Miller remains on track for a second rehab appearance Thursday with Triple-A Memphis after throwing a scoreless inning for the minor league club on Tuesday, Shildt said. ... RHP Miles Mikolas (strained right forearm) was being examined Wednesday by Dr. James Andrews. “Hopefully, everything checks out as we expect and it’s favorable news,” Shildt said. ... OF Tyler O’Neill (fractured middle finger) is expected to return during the Cardinals’ current 10-game trip, though Shildt wouldn’t say when the team expects to activate him. “He’s definitely heading in a really good direction,” Shildt said.