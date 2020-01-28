New York also announced the minor league deal it agreed to last week to retain backup catcher René Rivera and also a minor league contract with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez. They will report to major league spring training.

The 29-year-old Ramírez is 32-39 with three saves and a 4.40 ERA in 92 starts and 101 relief appearances for Seattle (2012-14, 2017-18), Tampa Bay (2015-17) and Boston (2019).

NOTES: New York said right-hander Ron Darling, left-hander Jon Matlack and infielder Edgardo Alfonzo will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame before a game against Pittsburgh on May 17. Pitcher Al Jackson, who died last August, will be honored with the Mets Hall of Fame Achievement Award.

