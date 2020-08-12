BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
The Phillies went 45-36 in home games in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.37 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.
The Orioles finished 29-52 in road games in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Baltimore leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.