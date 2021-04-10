The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).
Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
