BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
The Red Sox went 38-43 on their home field in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last year while averaging 9.6 hits per game.
The Phillies went 36-45 on the road in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers had an ERA of 4.53 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.37.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (blister), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (undisclosed), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.