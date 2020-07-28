The Phillies went 45-36 on their home field in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.
The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team last season and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
