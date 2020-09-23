The Red Sox are 13-25 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .330.
The Orioles are 12-23 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .377.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .514.
Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 21 extra base hits and 30 RBIs.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (finger), Evan Phillips: (elbow), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (hand), Chris Davis: (left knee).
