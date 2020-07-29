BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
The Mets finished 48-33 in home games in 2019. New York hit 242 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.
The Red Sox finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Eduardo Nunez: (lower body), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
