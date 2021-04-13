The Twins finished 24-7 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hit 91 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.
The Red Sox finished 13-16 in road games in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).
