Yankees: LHPs Zach Britton (hamstring) and Wandy Peralta (back) were both added to the 10-day injured list. Right-handers Albert Abreu and Brooks Kriske were called up from Triple-A. It’s the latest injury issue for Britton, who recently returned after missing the first 63 games of the season following elbow surgery. But manager Aaron Boone said they don’t believe this injury will keep him sidelined for long based on the early assessment.