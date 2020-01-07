The Marlins also finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract with left fielder Corey Dickerson that was agreed to last month. He gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable on Nov. 30 and half on Nov. 30, 2021, and salaries of $7 million this year and $8.5 million in 2021.

Duncan was interim assistant hitting coach last season. Also returning from last year’s staff is pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and Trey Hillman, who will be third base coach and infield instructor.

Rowson was hitting coach the past three seasons for the Minnesota Twins, who in 2019 set a major league record for home runs. Hatcher has 22 years of major league coaching experience and spent last season in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization.

