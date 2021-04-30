Diamondbacks: Devenski (restricted list) was added back to the roster after three outings at the alternate site. Devenski left the team shortly after opening day because of personal issues. He gave up two runs over two innings in his first two outings of the season before his absence. ... The team optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to the alternate site to make room for Devenski. Lopez had a 6.30 ERA in 11 appearances.