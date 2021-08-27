Koosman ranks second in team history in starts, complete games, innings pitched and shutouts, third in wins and seventh in ERA. His number is the sixth retired by the Mets and the third worn by a member of the 1969 champions, joining manager Gil Hodges (14) and ace Tom Seaver (41). Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza (31), original Mets manager Casey Stengel (37) alos had their numbers retired. Jackie Robinson (42) had his number retired by every team in the majors.